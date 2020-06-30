Dane County Breakfast on the Farm canceled for 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After careful consideration on Tuesday, the Dane County Promotion Committee has made the decision to cancel the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm this year due to COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we simply couldn’t justify hosting an event with so many uncertainties,” says Kristin Olson, media coordinator, in a release.

The breakfast is held annually on the second Saturday in June. It is open to the public and all ages, offering visitors the chance to learn about the dairy community and its products with entertainment and breakfast.

The scheduled entertainers from this year, Duane and Tina Hinchley, have already agreed to host next year’s event, scheduled on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee’s goal is to promote the dairy community and consumption of dairy products by sponsoring local dairy events, providing dairy education in school programs and through scholarships.

