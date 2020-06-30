Dane County Deputies, K9 injured in altercation with California man

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County deputies and a K9 were injured Monday during an altercation with a man in the Town of Oregon.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle around 1:45 a.m. after the caller saw someone outside of her home in the middle of the night. The caller had previously reported concerning communication from her ex-boyfriend.

When a deputy arrived, they found Keith T. Stanley outside the residence. The 40-year-old man from Pasadena, California was not cooperating with the deputy and refused to remove his hands from his pockets, police say. Stanley then approached the officer and verbally threatened to kill him. According to police he continued to refuse the officer’s commands and became physically aggressive.

The officer deployed a K9 and Stanley proceeded to kick and strike the dog, police say.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and while trying to restrain the suspect, Stanley grabbed the deputy’s firearm and attempted to remove it from the holster. Stanley also knocked a baton out of the other deputy’s hand, according to police.

Officers were able to restrain him and take him into custody. Police say that without the K9, the incident could have had a tragic ending. The officers involved were treated and released from a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The K9 was also treated at a local veterinarian.

Stanley has been booked into the Dane County Jail on initial charges of Causing Injury by Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Disarming a Police Officer and Battery to a Police Officer.

The investigation is still ongoing.

