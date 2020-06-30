Dane County joins Operation Dry Water for the upcoming holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office joined the U.S Coast Guard and others in the Operation Dry Water campaign for the upcoming 4th of July weekend on Tuesday.

Operation Dry Water’s goal is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities on the water by educating boaters about the dangers of it. During July 3-5 boaters will see an increase in the outreach, education and enforcement revolving around boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to U.S Coast Guard recreational boating statistics, alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents. “Staying sober while boating is a critical part of boating safely. Boaters should also take a boating safety education course prior to getting on the water and everyone on board should always wear a life jacket while near or on the water. We want all boaters to enjoy their time on the water in a way that allows everyone to return home safely,” says Sheriff David Mahoney from Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Outreach partners, volunteers and law enforcement will be working collaboratively to educate boaters about safe boating practices. Law enforcement will also be searching and removing impaired operators from the water.

