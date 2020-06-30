Advertisement

Evers’ office: No record of secret recording authorization

Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(NBC15)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office says there is no written record of anyone authorizing one of his aides to secretly record a phone call with top Republican lawmakers.

Evers has refused to say who made the May 14 recording of a conference call that involved him, his aides and GOP legislative leaders.

The Democratic governor has promised that secret recordings won’t happen again.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Evers’ office responded to an open records request with a brief letter saying there was no record of anyone authorizing the recording.

The letter also said Evers’ office had no other recordings of conversations with lawmakers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: Wisconsin has student-to-teacher racial, ethnic gap

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says a gap between the percentage of teachers of color and the percentage of students of color in Wisconsin grew over the last 10 years as student diversity increased.

News

Dane County Deputies, K9 injured in altercation with California man

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle around 1:45 a.m. after the caller saw someone outside of her home in the middle of the night. The caller had previously reported concerning communication from her ex-boyfriend.

News

29-year-old victim identified in deadly car v. pedestrian crash in Madison

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Connie M. Estrada was brought to a local hospital after she was injured in the crash, in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road just after 1 a.m.

News

Pavement buckle closes lane on US 151 at County PB in Verona

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A pavement buckle has closed the left lane on US 151 northbound at County PB in Verona Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm canceled for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claire Olson
Dane County Breakfast on the Farm Ultimately Canceled for 2020

News

Officer-involved death investigation launched after body found in lagoon

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Petition calls for statue of African American leader at State Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A new petition is calling for a statue of Vel Phillips, the first African American woman to be elected to a statewide office in the nation, to be displayed outside Wisconsin’s State Capitol.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 600 as testing surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For only the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the number of new, confirmed cases topped 600, the latest Department of Health Services figures show.

Local

MPD: Reward doubled to $10K in hate crime attack that left biracial teen burned

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The reward has doubled to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the attack of a biracial woman in downtown Madison that left her badly burned.

News

Dane County joins Operation Dry Water for the upcoming holiday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Dane County Sheriff's Office joins the Operation Dry Water campaign