Advertisement

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday, June 14, 2020.
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday, June 14, 2020.(Source: Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ruled that the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man. The shooting by the white officer happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality and systemic racism after George Floyd died under a Minneapolis officer’s knee.

Appearing via teleconference, lawyers for Rolfe argued that he is a native Georgian with strong ties to the community who is not at risk of fleeing or failing to show up for court and is not a danger to the community. A prosecutor argued that Rolfe had committed an unjustified fatal shooting and was a flight risk and might intimidate witnesses.

Brooks’ wife, Tomika Miller, made an emotional plea to the judge, asking her not to grant bond for Rolfe.

“I say no to it,” she said. “I say no because, mentally, I’m not able to handle it.”

Explaining her decision to grant bond, Barwick said Rolfe “is not a flight risk and I do not believe he is a danger to the community.”

The conditions of his bond include wearing an ankle monitor, complying with a curfew, surrendering his passport, not possessing any guns and having no contact with victims, witnesses or police officers.

Police body cameras showed Rolfe and another officer having a calm and respectful conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes after complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru lane on June 12.

But when officers told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to handcuff him, Brooks resisted. A struggle was caught on dash camera video. Brooks grabbed one of their Tasers and fled, firing the Taser at Rolfe as he ran away.

An autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Prior to the judge’s bond ruling on Tuesday, one of Rolfe’s attorneys, Noah Pines, denied the district attorney’s accusations that Rolfe kicked Brooks after shooting him and shouted “I got him!” Pines called on Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard to release video of the alleged kick.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Clint Rucker said video footage shows Rolfe’s kick and a witness has confirmed that it happened.

Rolfe was fired shortly after the shooting and the other officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty. The police chief stepped down less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Rolfe, 27, now faces 11 charges in all. Felony murder is punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. Brosnan, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

Lawyers for both men have said their actions were justified.

In a statement, attorneys for the family of Brooks said they were “disappointed” by the judge’s ruling, but said it was “just one step in the long quest for justice for Rayshard.”

“Rather than looking at this process as a series of ‘wins’ or ‘losses,’ it’s imperative that we continue to push for systemic change within our criminal justice system,” attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller said. “From hate crime laws being passed to increasing oversight of members of law enforcement, our job is to ensure that positive change comes from this tragic situation.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.

National Politics

Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump’s niece

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece after the president's brother sued to stop it.

News

Officer-involved death investigation launched after body found in lagoon

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Petition calls for statue of African American leader at State Capitol

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A new petition is calling for a statue of Vel Phillips, the first African American woman to be elected to a statewide office in the nation, to be displayed outside Wisconsin’s State Capitol.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National

Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, arranger and musician who worked on albums by Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and many others and whose songwriting credits included “The Shadow of Your Smile” and the theme from the film and TV show “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 94.

National

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home breast cancer treatment called Phesgo.

National

Cases continue to rise as pandemic impacts economy

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus are rising and the economy is impacted.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not be surprised' by 100,000 daily virus cases in US

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate panel hearing about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Tuesday.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 600 as testing surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For only the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the number of new, confirmed cases topped 600, the latest Department of Health Services figures show.