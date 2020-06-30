Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

BLOOMER, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container. Tricia and Brian Hurt and their son, Brady, were boating Saturday on Marsh Miller Lake in western Wisconsin when they came across what they first thought was a swimming dog. They soon realized, though, that it was a young bear with a clear plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head. Their first attempt to pull the tub off the bear’s head failed, but another try was successful. They captured the rescue on video. Brian Hurt speculates that the bear would have drowned if they hadn't happened upon it.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 22-year-old man accused of driving recklessly before a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.WLUK-TV reports the man made a court appearance Monday in Brown County. He is suspected of driving his vehicle between 60 and 90 mph before crashing into another car on Sunday. All three people in the second vehicle died. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. No formal charges have been filed. Officials say there were six complaints for the same vehicle for reckless driving over the past year.Green Bay police have identified the three victims as 28-year-old Jessie Saldana, 27-year-old Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and 57-year-old Sonia Gonzalez.

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus in April 2019, at their Grand Chute home. He entered guilty pleas Monday. The case will continue despite his guilty pleas. In a second phase of the proceedings, Kraus' attorneys hope to prove he was suffering from a mental illness and didn’t realize what he did was wrong. Trial is scheduled for November.

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found along the base of Liberty Ridge. Matthew Bunker was reported missing June 26 by other people in his climbing party. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock. Bunker fell in steep train and wasn’t found until days later. Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area's continuous rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location.