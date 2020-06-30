Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found along the base of Liberty Ridge. Matthew Bunker was reported missing June 26 by other people in his climbing party. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock. Bunker fell in steep train and wasn’t found until days later. Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area's continuous rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location.

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A teen has pleaded guilty to killing his grandparents in the Fox Valley, but a trial will be held to determine if he should be held responsible due to his mental condition at the time of the deaths. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus entered the plea to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home. WLUK-TV reports Kraus maintains he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A jury will decide if he had a mental disease, and, if so, if he lacked the capacity to conform his behavior to the law.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.