Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus in April 2019, at their Grand Chute home. He entered guilty pleas Monday. The case will continue despite his guilty pleas. In a second phase of the proceedings, Kraus' attorneys hope to prove he was suffering from a mental illness and didn’t realize what he did was wrong. Trial is scheduled for November.

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found along the base of Liberty Ridge. Matthew Bunker was reported missing June 26 by other people in his climbing party. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock. Bunker fell in steep train and wasn’t found until days later. Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area's continuous rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.