☀ Hot and humid as temps start to push 90 degrees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions expected over the next week. Add in boundaries near the area and impulses of energy and we will keep the daily chance of storms around too.

Temperatures through the end of the week will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat index values will be into the lower and middle 90s. Best chance of storm activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

The holiday weekend will be a touch warmer with highs into the lower 90s and heat index values into the upper 90s. There will be a continued threat of late day showers during this stretch of time. Not much changes early next week with highs remaining around 90 with afternoon storm potential.

This will be an extended stretch of warm weather so make sure you stay hydrated and have a way to cool down.

