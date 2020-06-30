Iowa among states now required to quarantine when traveling to New York

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight more states, including Iowa, meet the requirements for the travel advisory requiring that individuals traveling from those states to New York must quarantine for 14 days.

The eight new states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

These states are considered to have significant community spread. The travel advisory and required quarantine applies to anyone traveling to New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a rolling 7-day average, or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The list of states include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

