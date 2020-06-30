Advertisement

Iowa among states now required to quarantine when traveling to New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (WCAX)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight more states, including Iowa, meet the requirements for the travel advisory requiring that individuals traveling from those states to New York must quarantine for 14 days.

The eight new states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

These states are considered to have significant community spread. The travel advisory and required quarantine applies to anyone traveling to New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a rolling 7-day average, or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The list of states include:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison man accused of holding gun to 21-year-old woman’s head

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Madison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head earlier this month as the 21-year-old was walking with a friend.

local

Birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

Updated: 1 hours ago
Birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

News

Columbus council to take up issue of controversial statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbus Common Council plans to begin discussions on the future of one of its statues after a 15-year-old’s petition drive to have it moved.

Local

Officer-involved death investigation launched after body found in lagoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has taken over the investigation into an officer-involved death over the weekend in Monona after a body was found in a lagoon two days after the individual fled from police.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

State

Jury to decide if Neenah teen who killed grandparents mentally ill

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 14 hours ago
A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans’ voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision.

News

Impact of COVID-19 on students' education

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

MMSD board approves plan to remove SROs from schools

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Mandating masks in Wisconsin?

Updated: 14 hours ago