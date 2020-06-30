Advertisement

Jury to decide if Neenah teen who killed grandparents mentally ill

Alexander Kraus entered guilty pleas Monday.
Alexander Kraus makes his initial court appearance. (WBAY Photo)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill.

Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus in April 2019, at their Grand Chute home. He entered guilty pleas Monday.

The case will continue despite his guilty pleas. In a second phase of the proceedings, Kraus’ attorneys hope to prove he was suffering from a mental illness and didn’t realize what he did was wrong.

Trial is scheduled for November.

