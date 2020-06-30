Advertisement

Kanas teacher includes kindergarten students in wedding

Ashley Hicks, a kindergarten teacher at Enterprise Elementary School, was married Sunday and had all but one student at the ceremony.
Ashley Hicks, her husband and her kindergarten class
WICHITA, Kansas (WMTV) - A Wichita school teacher who brought graduation to all 16 of her students, also included them in on her special day.

“We spend 8.5 hours of the day with them -- sometimes more with them,” Hicks said. “They become our family; we cry together, we laugh together, we celebrated together, we’ve picked each other up when we made mistakes, and so they’re family to me, and so I just want them here to celebrate a wonderful moment.”

The student’s parents said they were happy to be a part of a moment like this.

Hicks said she had planned this back in February and asked the parents during parent teacher conferences.

