Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

WISCONSIN GOVERNOR-RECORDING

Evers' office: No record of secret recording authorization

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office says there is no written record of anyone authorizing one of his aides to secretly record a phone call with top Republican lawmakers. Evers has refused to say who made the May 14 recording of a conference call that involved him, his aides and GOP legislative leaders. The Democratic governor has promised that secret recordings won’t happen again. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Evers' office responded to an open records request with a brief letter saying there was no record of anyone authorizing the recording. The letter also said Evers’ office had no other recordings of conversations with lawmakers.

AP-US-WISCONSIN-VOTER-ID

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

AP-US-ODD-BEAR-RESCUED

Wisconsin family saves bear swimming with head stuck in bin

BLOOMER, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container. Tricia and Brian Hurt and their son, Brady, were boating Saturday on Marsh Miller Lake in western Wisconsin when they came across what they first thought was a swimming dog. They soon realized, though, that it was a young bear with a clear plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head. Their first attempt to pull the tub off the bear’s head failed, but another try was successful. They captured the rescue on video. Brian Hurt speculates that the bear would have drowned if they hadn't happened upon it.

GRANDPARENTS KILLED

Jury to decide if teen who killed grandparents mentally ill

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus in April 2019, at their Grand Chute home. He entered guilty pleas Monday. The case will continue despite his guilty pleas. In a second phase of the proceedings, Kraus' attorneys hope to prove he was suffering from a mental illness and didn’t realize what he did was wrong. Trial is scheduled for November.

TEACHING-DIVERSITY-WISCONSIN

Report: Wisconsin has student-to-teacher racial, ethnic gap

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says a gap between the percentage of teachers of color and the percentage of students of color in Wisconsin grew over the last 10 years as student diversity increased. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the study found that the state's teacher workforce has remained overwhelmingly white. The number of students of color in public schools increased by 28% and the number of teachers of color increased by 22.5%. A Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher says subsequent reports will dig deeper into the reasons for the persistent racial gap.

TRIPLE FATAL-WISCONSIN

Bond set for defendant in Green Bay crash that killed three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 22-year-old man accused of driving recklessly before a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.WLUK-TV reports the man made a court appearance Monday in Brown County. He is suspected of driving his vehicle between 60 and 90 mph before crashing into another car on Sunday. All three people in the second vehicle died. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. No formal charges have been filed. Officials say there were six complaints for the same vehicle for reckless driving over the past year.Green Bay police have identified the three victims as 28-year-old Jessie Saldana, 27-year-old Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and 57-year-old Sonia Gonzalez.

MISSING SKIER-FOUND DEAD

Searchers find body of skier missing on Mount Rainier

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found along the base of Liberty Ridge. Matthew Bunker was reported missing June 26 by other people in his climbing party. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock. Bunker fell in steep train and wasn’t found until days later. Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area's continuous rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

No virus deaths for three straight days in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.