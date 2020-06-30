Advertisement

Lowe’s announces $100 million in bonuses for ‘outstanding’ front-line workers

Lowe's
Lowe's(Lowe's)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowe’s Home Improvement just announced a massive boost to recognize and “reward front-line associates for their outstanding contributions” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hardware giant pledged $100 million in bonuses to their front-line employees “increasing the company’s total commitment to associates and communities during the pandemic to more than $450 million.”

“This year has been full of challenges and uncertainty, and we are tremendously grateful for the hard work, dedication and commitment of our front-line associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO and president in a release by the company. “At Lowe’s, we believe that our homes and our communities unite us, and we thank our associates for providing our customers with essential products and services while supporting our communities and medical professionals.”

Active full-time hourly employees in U.S. stores, distribution centers and store support centers will receive $300 bonuses in mid-July, according to the Mooresville, N.C.-based company.

Part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150 which matches the funds provided to all hourly associates in both March and May.

Lowe’s has also donated a total of $70 million through grants and PPE products to under served communities, according to their website.

