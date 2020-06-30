Advertisement

Madison man accused of holding gun to 21-year-old woman’s head

The incident left both women badly shaken, an MPD spokesperson said.
Kavi Fix, 23, is accused of holding a gun to a 21-year-old woman's head as she and a friend walked along Mendota Court on June 19, 2020.
Kavi Fix, 23, is accused of holding a gun to a 21-year-old woman's head as she and a friend walked along Mendota Court on June 19, 2020.((Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Madison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head earlier this month as the 21-year-old was walking with a friend.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Kavi Fix came out of the shadows as the women were walking along Mendota Court around 2:30 a.m. on July 19 and pointed the gun at one of them.

They both screamed loudly, sending the suspect running, investigators said. After the incident, an MPD spokesperson added that the incident left both women badly shaken.

Fix was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of kidnapping/seize or confine without consent, strangulation, second degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct as well as a parole hold.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

local

Birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

Updated: 1 hours ago
Birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

Coronavirus

Iowa among states now required to quarantine when traveling to New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight more states meet the requirements for the travel advisory requiring individuals traveling from those states to New York must quarantine for 14 days.

News

Columbus council to take up issue of controversial statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbus Common Council plans to begin discussions on the future of one of its statues after a 15-year-old’s petition drive to have it moved.

Local

Officer-involved death investigation launched after body found in lagoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has taken over the investigation into an officer-involved death over the weekend in Monona after a body was found in a lagoon two days after the individual fled from police.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

State

Jury to decide if Neenah teen who killed grandparents mentally ill

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill.

Local

Pregnancy Helpline of Madison offers essential items for families

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Pregnancy Helpline of Madison's Sharing Center is offering curbside pick-up for families in need of basic items for children.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 14 hours ago
A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans’ voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision.

News

Impact of COVID-19 on students' education

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

MMSD board approves plan to remove SROs from schools

Updated: 14 hours ago