Madison man accused of holding gun to 21-year-old woman’s head

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Madison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head earlier this month as the 21-year-old was walking with a friend.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Kavi Fix came out of the shadows as the women were walking along Mendota Court around 2:30 a.m. on July 19 and pointed the gun at one of them.

They both screamed loudly, sending the suspect running, investigators said. After the incident, an MPD spokesperson added that the incident left both women badly shaken.

Fix was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of kidnapping/seize or confine without consent, strangulation, second degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct as well as a parole hold.

