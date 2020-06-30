Advertisement

Madison Police Dept. spent $1.3M in overtime, premium pay during first weeks of protests

The latest numbers only run through June 13
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison appears to have burned through over three months’ worth of its overtime and premium pay budgets during the first two weeks of the recent protests.

New numbers provided by the City to NBC15 show the combined overtime and premium pay paid out by the Madison Police Department between May 30, when the protests were getting underway, through MPD’s latest pay period, which ended on June 13, totaled $1,135,180. On top of that, MPD paid over $222,000 more in benefits, for a total of $1,358,129.

Because that figure doesn’t include the second half of June, any overtime caused by the violence that erupted following the arrest of Devonere Johnson and the police response to a confrontation with a driver who confronted the demonstrators, was not factored in. Two landmark Madison statues were toppled and a sitting state senator was allegedly attacked during those protests, which resulted in the City stepping up its prevention response and the Wisconsin National Guard being on alert the following day.

Most of the protests on the days included in the City’s overtime report and during the period since then have been chiefly peaceful, however a city spokesperson did not distinguish how staffing changed as peaceful protests took hold and how much overtime fluctuated between days.

According to the City Budget posted on its website, officials had allocated approximately $3.7 million for overtime pay and just over $1 million for premium pay for the entire 2019 fiscal year. The police department expects to provide an update in the coming weeks for how it will handle the extra expenditures going forward.

Line item detail of Madison Police Dept. salaries from latest City of Madison website.
Line item detail of Madison Police Dept. salaries from latest City of Madison website.((Excerpt from City of Madison website))

In addition to paying its own officers, the Madison Police Dept. will need to reimburse other local law enforcement agencies that assisted during the protests. So far, the spokesperson said, it has only received one bill for mutual aid, totaling more than $50,000.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Next steps for MMSD after ending contracts with School Resource Officers

Updated: moments ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District unanimously voted to end its contract with the Madison Police Department, now others supporting the move are looking ahead to what comes next.

Coronavirus

Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East temp. closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East says it is temporarily closing its restaurant and brewery after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

VOD Recordings

Report: Wisconsin’s teacher workforce lacks diversity

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

Chronic pain sufferers significantly impacted by COVID-19, UW Health says

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to UW Health, incidence pf pain has increased significantly due to changes related to COVID-19 and stress caused by the pandemic. UW Health reports calls to the UW Health Pain Management Clinic increased 50 to 70 percent in the early days of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Second City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Claire Olson
City of Beloit Employee Tests Positive to COVID-19

News

Evers’ office: No record of secret recording authorization

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office says there is no written record of anyone authorizing one of his aides to secretly record a phone call with top Republican lawmakers.

News

Report: Wisconsin’s teacher workforce lacks diversity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says a gap between the percentage of teachers of color and the percentage of students of color in Wisconsin grew over the last 10 years as student diversity increased.

News

Dane County Deputies, K9 injured in altercation with California man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle around 1:45 a.m. after the caller saw someone outside of her home in the middle of the night. The caller had previously reported concerning communication from her ex-boyfriend.

News

29-year-old victim identified in deadly car v. pedestrian crash in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Connie M. Estrada was brought to a local hospital after she was injured in the crash, in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road just after 1 a.m.

News

Pavement buckle closes lane on US 151 at County PB in Verona

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A pavement buckle has closed the left lane on US 151 northbound at County PB in Verona Tuesday afternoon.