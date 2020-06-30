MPD: Man and woman battered, robbed by suspect described as”beaten to a pulp”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man and a woman were battered and robbed outside the woman’s downtown Madison apartment Saturday morning, authorities say.

Madison police said that the victims spotted a man covered in blood pass them, on West Gilman Street around 2:30 a.m.

The victims said he was yelling that a person behind him was trying to kill him. To the victims, he appeared to be drunk and “beaten to a pulp,” according to an incident report from MPD.

The man and the woman said they were about to call the police, when the suspect approached them.

He demanded to the victims, "Give me everything you got!" and after gesturing that he may be armed, he told the victims, "You want to die? You're going to die," the incident report stated.

That’s when the suspect punched the male victim several times in the head and the woman once. The suspect then grabbed the man’s backpack and wallet, and the woman’s cellphone.

Madison police say they now have likely images of the suspect running through a nearby parking lot with what appears to be the stolen backpack. He was not identified, police said.

