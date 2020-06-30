New COVID-19 cases top 600 as testing surges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For only the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the number of new, confirmed cases topped 600, the latest Department of Health Services figures show.

The 601 cases recorded Tuesday is the second-most the agency tallied in a single day, only trailing the 733 cases added on May 29 when most of the results of the Department of Corrections universal testing program were reported. The seven-day rolling average has now reached 475 cases per day. In the three weeks leading up to the 520 cases reported last Friday, no single day’s report reached that figure.

Despite that relatively large number, a huge increase results reported, to 12,781, let the percentage of total tests that came back positive slip to 4.7 percent, DHS’ daily tracker showed. That percentage is the lowest in the past five days, but higher than any of the ten days before that, when the percentages fell as low as 2.2 percent.

After three days of no new deaths being recorded, DHS reported seven people more had died from complications related to coronavirus, sending the overall total to 784.

According to DHS, 28,659 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak started, 3,446 of whom have needed to be hospitalized.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 19 2 Brown Co. 2,873 42 Columbia Co. 85 1 Dane Co. 1,873 32 Dodge Co. 459 5 Grant Co. 154 13 Green Co. 89 1 Green Lake Co. 32 0 Iowa Co. 31 0 Jefferson Co. 236 4 Juneau Co. 36 1 Lafayette Co. 74 0 Marquette Co. 13 1 Milwaukee Co. 11,356 390 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 864 24 Sauk Co. 107 3 Waukesha Co. 1,175 38

