New COVID-19 cases top 600 as testing surges

Percent-positive slid to 4.7 percent despite increase in new cases
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For only the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the number of new, confirmed cases topped 600, the latest Department of Health Services figures show.

The 601 cases recorded Tuesday is the second-most the agency tallied in a single day, only trailing the 733 cases added on May 29 when most of the results of the Department of Corrections universal testing program were reported. The seven-day rolling average has now reached 475 cases per day. In the three weeks leading up to the 520 cases reported last Friday, no single day’s report reached that figure.

Despite that relatively large number, a huge increase results reported, to 12,781, let the percentage of total tests that came back positive slip to 4.7 percent, DHS’ daily tracker showed. That percentage is the lowest in the past five days, but higher than any of the ten days before that, when the percentages fell as low as 2.2 percent.

After three days of no new deaths being recorded, DHS reported seven people more had died from complications related to coronavirus, sending the overall total to 784.

According to DHS, 28,659 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak started, 3,446 of whom have needed to be hospitalized.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.192
Brown Co.2,87342
Columbia Co.851
Dane Co.1,87332
Dodge Co.4595
Grant Co.15413
Green Co.891
Green Lake Co.320
Iowa Co.310
Jefferson Co.2364
Juneau Co.361
Lafayette Co.740
Marquette Co.131
Milwaukee Co.11,356390
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.86424
Sauk Co.1073
Waukesha Co.1,17538

