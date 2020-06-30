Officer-involved death investigation launched after body found in lagoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has taken over the investigation into an officer-involved death over the weekend in Monona after a body was found in a lagoon two days after the individual fled from police.

According to the state agency, officers spotted a vehicle early Saturday morning that was believed to be linked to a series of violent crimes in Madison. The car reportedly raced by the officers before crashing into trees shortly thereafter.

The driver took off running, investigators said, and searchers, joined by K-9 units, were unable to locate the individual.

On Monday, a person’s body was spotted in a lagoon in the 500 block of River Place Dr., in Monona, the DOJ statement indicated. The individual’s name was not released nor did authorities say how he died.

The officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, during the investigation.

No officers were injured during the incidents.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency on the case and is being aided by the Dane County Medical Examiner, the DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The agency noted all involved law enforcement agencies are cooperating with investigators.

When their investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney.

