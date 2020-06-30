Advertisement

Petition calls for statue of African American leader at State Capitol

“African Americans have provided leadership in our state for more than 150 years and it’s time to ensure the Capitol celebrates that leadership and display the diversity that our state has to offer,” Johnson writes in the letter.
Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new petition is calling for a statue of Vel Phillips, the first African American woman to be elected to a statewide office in the nation, to be displayed outside Wisconsin’s State Capitol.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County President, Michael Johnson, outlined the proposal in a letter to State Senator Fred A. Risser, who sits on the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board that is responsible for maintaining such statues.

Johnson argues that a statue of Vel Phillips would be both historic and necessary as there are no prominent pieces of art reflecting contributions of African Americans in the Capitol Building.

“African Americans have provided leadership in our state for more than 150 years and it’s time to ensure the Capitol celebrates that leadership and display the diversity that our state has to offer,” Johnson writes in the letter.

As the state repairs two statues that were recently torn down, Johnson says he encourages lawmakers to “think about our current environment, the achievements of African Americans in Wisconsin and I can’t think of a better person to recommend than Mrs. Vel Phillips.”

Phillips was the first African American women to graduate from UW-Madison’s law school, first woman elected to Milwaukee’s City Council and first African American judge to be appointed in Wisconsin. Phillips also became the first African American woman in the nation to be elected to a statewide office after she became Wisconsin’s first African American Secretary of State.

“Mrs. Phillips did it all at a time when many African Americans were not allowed to exercise their civil rights. She was intelligent, courageous, bold, fearless and worked with legislators and community organizers to pass ordinances and legislation that would improve the lives of Wisconsinites during very difficult times,” Johnson writes.

Click here to see the online petition

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County President, Michael Johnson
Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County President, Michael Johnson(Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer-involved death investigation launched after body found in lagoon

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 600 as testing surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For only the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the number of new, confirmed cases topped 600, the latest Department of Health Services figures show.

Local

MPD: Reward doubled to $10K in hate crime attack that left biracial teen burned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The reward has doubled to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the attack of a biracial woman in downtown Madison that left her badly burned.

News

Dane County joins Operation Dry Water for the upcoming holiday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Dane County Sheriff's Office joins the Operation Dry Water campaign

Latest News

Local

Madison man accused of holding gun to 21-year-old woman’s head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Madison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head earlier this month as the 21-year-old was walking with a friend.

Birthday

Birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

Updated: 4 hours ago
Birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

Coronavirus

Iowa among states now required to quarantine when traveling to New York

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight more states meet the requirements for the travel advisory requiring individuals traveling from those states to New York must quarantine for 14 days.

News

Columbus council to take up issue of controversial statue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbus Common Council plans to begin discussions on the future of one of its statues after a 15-year-old’s petition drive to have it moved.

Local

Officer-involved death investigation launched after body found in lagoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has taken over the investigation into an officer-involved death over the weekend in Monona after a body was found in a lagoon two days after the individual fled from police.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.