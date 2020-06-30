Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing 83 yr Madison woman

Mary L. Schroeder
Mary L. Schroeder(MPD)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities need your help finding a missing 83-year-old Madison woman last seen leaving her home on Stevens Street Monday.

Police say Mary L. Schroeder was en route to an appointment around 11:30 a.m. but appears to have never shown up. She was last seen in the area of 3400 Stevens Street, and may be heading to Wausau and may have been spotted in the Weyauwega area in Waupaca Co County around 7:30 pm.

The Department of Justice also issued a statewide Silver Alert for Schroeder, after MPD issued their incident report Monday evening.

Schroeder does have medical issues and does not have medication with her. She may also be confused or disoriented, police said.

She is likely driving a white Subaru Impreza with WI plate 839HYH.

If located please call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MMSD board approves plan to remove SROs from schools

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Mandating masks in Wisconsin?

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Should masks be mandatory? Debate in WI continues

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Mandating masks: Many states are doing it as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide.So could it happen here? Local officials say its been a recent topic of conversation.

News

The impact of COVID-19 on students’ academic achievement

Updated: 41 minutes ago
As we await concrete plans from area school districts regarding returning to school in the fall, questions remain about the potential academic impact of the spring school closure.You’ve heard of summer slide: What if you add a ‘COVID slide’ to the mix?

News

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner reminds health insurers sex discrimination is illegal under federal law

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the OCI, a bulletin has been issued to health insurers explaining that discrimination against those who are transgender or those with a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria is considered sex discrimination and is now prohibited under federal law as well as Wisconsin law.

Latest News

News

MPD: Man and woman battered, robbed by suspect described as”beaten to a pulp”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A man and a woman were battered and robbed outside the woman’s downtown Madison apartment Saturday morning, authorities say.

News

Two of Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s deputy mayors resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A City of Madison spokesperson confirms to NBC15 News that the mayor has accepted resignations from Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia and Deputy Mayor Cameron McLay on Monday.

News

Democrats say no August election changes, look to November

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democrats’ attorneys say they’re no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin’s August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections.

News

Wisconsin mink industry warned of outbreak in Europe animals

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin animal health officials are cautioning the state’s mink producers about the dangers of the coronavirus following outbreaks among animals on several farms in Europe, spurring renewed calls from animal rights activists to ban the fur trade.

News

SILVER ALERT: 76-year-old missing in Janesville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old woman who was last seen at a tobacco shop in Janesville Monday.