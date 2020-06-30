SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing 83 yr Madison woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities need your help finding a missing 83-year-old Madison woman last seen leaving her home on Stevens Street Monday.

Police say Mary L. Schroeder was en route to an appointment around 11:30 a.m. but appears to have never shown up. She was last seen in the area of 3400 Stevens Street, and may be heading to Wausau and may have been spotted in the Weyauwega area in Waupaca Co County around 7:30 pm.

The Department of Justice also issued a statewide Silver Alert for Schroeder, after MPD issued their incident report Monday evening.

Schroeder does have medical issues and does not have medication with her. She may also be confused or disoriented, police said.

She is likely driving a white Subaru Impreza with WI plate 839HYH.

If located please call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.