Pregnancy Helpline of Madison offers essential items for families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families in need of clothing, shoes, diapers, formula and other essential items are able to receive these items through the Pregnancy Helpline of Madison’s Sharing Center.

People fill out the online google form and select the items they are in need of. Volunteers pack the items and people can come to the Sharing Center’s location at the Catholic Multicultural Center off of Park Street in Madison to pick their orders up. The pick-ups happen every Tuesday night and Saturday.

The Executive Director, Brenda Collins, said that the organization has seen many new families as the pandemic has put a an economic strain on some. “There’s so many families that have lost their jobs, multiple jobs within the family unit. So there are a lot of families hurting right now and desperate for these basic items to care for their child. It’s so important that we are here to help them with that and just ease a little bit of that stress for them,” Collins said.

Collins added that the Sharing Center is accepting donations and are in need of strollers as those have been in high demand with the nice weather. “As it’s getting nicer out families want to go out for walks so we went through a ton of strollers in the last week so we are requesting that anybody that has strollers to donate them back to us so we can pass them on to a family in need,” Collins said.

Donation items will be sanitized and isolated before going into the hands of families in need. There are no income restrictions to use the organizations resources. They are open for anyone in need.

