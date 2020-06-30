Report: Wisconsin has student-to-teacher racial, ethnic gap

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says a gap between the percentage of teachers of color and the percentage of students of color in Wisconsin grew over the last 10 years as student diversity increased.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the study found that the state’s teacher workforce has remained overwhelmingly white. The number of students of color in public schools increased by 28% and the number of teachers of color increased by 22.5%.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher says subsequent reports will dig deeper into the reasons for the persistent racial gap.

