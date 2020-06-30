Second City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second City of Beloit employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, a city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The worker, who has not been identified, had no work-related contact with the general public, the spokesperson noted, and any other city employee who may have been in contact with the individual has already been warned about possibly being exposed.

The infected employee is expected to remain isolated and follow the local public health agency’s recommendations. The City plans to follow CDC guidelines for determining when the person can go back to work.

According to the city spokesperson, the first one of its employees to test positive for coronavirus did so back in mid-May.

Below are a few of the steps the City of Beloit has taken to protect the health of employees and the public since opening the Emergency Operations Center on March 13, 2020:

Declared a local public health emergency on March 16, 2020

Partnered with Beloit Health System for emergency planning, preparedness, and response

Partnered with Beloit Health System and School District of Beloit to create an alternate care facility should it be required

Provided On-Demand Transit Services until a safe operational plan was put into place to resume regular routes

Secured necessary PPE and sanitization equipment

Closed city buildings for face-to-face contact and suspended cash payments

Operated the election successfully on one of the few drive-thru options in the State

Modified operations to reduce the number of individuals in close proximity of each other, including providing opportunities for individuals to work from home if they were able

Required employees to follow guidelines in Wisconsin and Illinois

Instituted travel restrictions and recommendations for employees as an early precaution

Converted all public meetings to teleconference

Implemented citywide minimum physical distancing and personal protective equipment requirements

