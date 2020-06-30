SILVER ALERT: 76-year-old missing in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old woman who was last seen at a tobacco shop in Janesville Monday.

Kathleen Truman was last seen at Smoker's World at 2622 E. Milwaukee St. just before 3 p.m.

Truman is driving a 2015 Black Dodge caravan, WI license plate 331GUR, with a Marine Corps sticker rear window, Handicap Placard and a Marine Corp Hats.

The Department of Justice says she lives only one block from the store, but failed to return home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville PD at 6087553100.

Truman is white, female, 5′03″, 200 pounds, with grown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing pink top with roses and dark shorts.

