Advertisement

The impact of COVID-19 on students’ academic achievement

You’ve heard of summer slide: What if you add a ‘COVID slide’ to the mix?
Generic image of classroom
Generic image of classroom(WMTV)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we await concrete plans from area school districts regarding returning to school in the fall, questions remain about the potential academic impact of the spring school closure.

You’ve heard of summer slide: What if you add a ‘COVID slide’ to the mix?

Some research may create new concerns for local families, as projections show some students could be nearly a full year behind in some subjects.

Leigh mills takes a closer look at some projections, and how school districts are responding.

“I think everything we do will have to have a little asterisk by it, because guidance could change, our data could change,” says Dana Monogue, superintendent of the Middleton Cross Plains School District.

Monogue says she is used to questions about summer slide, but Covid slide is uncharted territory.

“We’re learning to be really flexible, we’re learning to pivot, with a really short timeline, I think that will continue to rule the day through all of next school year,” Monogue says.

She says teachers and staff are using the summer months to plan, knowing there will be new challenges after 5 and a half months of empty classrooms.

“We can predict that that summer learning loss is only going to be exacerbated by the spring school closures,” according to Monogue.

She says they're focusing on two priorities: The social and emotional needs of students (as they reintegrate into classrooms) and assessing where the gaps are and how to best fill them, especially for subjects like foreign language and math.

“There’s a pretty determined skill progression and because our students maybe didn’t have the intensity of instruction this past spring, our educators are going to have to go back and do some review and do some reteaching or new teaching of skills that maybe students would have mastered in the last school year,” Monogue says.

Researchers at the national non-profit Northwest Evaluation Association assess students around the world.

They compared the academic trajectories of a typical school year with no closure, to a hypothetical scenario in which they walked back the slope of summer slide to March 15.

They found that students may return in the fall with about 70 percent of the typical learning gains in reading and only 50 percent in math.

“We also know a lot of kids are suffering economic inequalities and the like, so the impact could be substantially worse for some kids than for others,” said Beth Tarasawa, Executive Vice President at the Northwest Evaluation Association.

When you look closely at the math predictions, the decline in learning loss is greater the younger the child, and is projected in some grades to be nearly a full year behind.

“Math tends to be a little more difficult for parents to support in the home,” says Tarasawa. “When you have a lack of that opportunity, that tends to be impacted more in the younger grades.”

“I think a full year behind to me seems a little extreme, will we expect some learning loss or some lapse or lag in skills for some students? Of course we will and so we will trust our teachers and teacher teams to quickly assess that and then to provide appropriate instruction,” Tarasawa said.

As for what you can do as a parent: Read to them, or if your kids are older, read the same book and talk about it. Work on a foreign language with an app like Duo Lingo.

And there are also clever ways to sneak in math lessons: Cook with your kids using measuring cups, or play a board game, which often is embedded with math and problem solving skills.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Impact of COVID-19 on students' education

Updated: moments ago

News

MMSD board approves plan to remove SROs from schools

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Mandating masks in Wisconsin?

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Should masks be mandatory? Debate in WI continues

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Mandating masks: Many states are doing it as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide.So could it happen here? Local officials say its been a recent topic of conversation.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner reminds health insurers sex discrimination is illegal under federal law

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the OCI, a bulletin has been issued to health insurers explaining that discrimination against those who are transgender or those with a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria is considered sex discrimination and is now prohibited under federal law as well as Wisconsin law.

News

SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing 83 yr Madison woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police need your help finding a missing 83-year-old woman last seen leaving her home on Stevens Street Monday.

News

MPD: Man and woman battered, robbed by suspect described as”beaten to a pulp”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A man and a woman were battered and robbed outside the woman’s downtown Madison apartment Saturday morning, authorities say.

News

Two of Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s deputy mayors resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A City of Madison spokesperson confirms to NBC15 News that the mayor has accepted resignations from Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia and Deputy Mayor Cameron McLay on Monday.

News

Democrats say no August election changes, look to November

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democrats’ attorneys say they’re no longer seeking to force changes to make voting easier in Wisconsin’s August primary and are instead setting their sights on the November general elections.

News

Wisconsin mink industry warned of outbreak in Europe animals

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin animal health officials are cautioning the state’s mink producers about the dangers of the coronavirus following outbreaks among animals on several farms in Europe, spurring renewed calls from animal rights activists to ban the fur trade.