Two of Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s deputy mayors resign

The Mayor's Office says the deputies are leaving on good terms.
Cameron McLay and Leslie Orrantia
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's deputy mayors are resigning, just over a year after they started the job.

A City of Madison spokesperson confirms to NBC15 News that the mayor has accepted resignations from Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia and Deputy Mayor Cameron McLay on Monday.

The Mayor’s Office adds the deputies are leaving on good terms.

Orrantia will now be pursuing an advanced degree after serving just over a year as a deputy mayor, after joining in April of 2019.

McLay also joined the office just over a year ago, but it is still not clear what his next step is in his career.

McLay is a veteran of the Madison Police Department, where he made his way up to the rank of captain before retiring in 2014. He then served as the Chief of Police for the City of Pittsburgh, before eventually returning to Madison to work in the Mayor’s Office. McLay was considered for Seattle’s next top cop but did not take on the position.

Orrantia previously served as the Director of Community Relations for UW-Madison’s Chancellor and worked as Assistant Director for the Wisconsin Collaborative Education Research Network and as a caseworker in Madison outside the university.

