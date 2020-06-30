Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East temp. closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East says it is temporarily closing its restaurant and brewery after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a social media post that the building will remain closed until facilities can be cleaned and sanitized in order to follow health guidelines.

All employees will be tested for the coronavirus, and a negative test is required for employees to return to work when the building reopens.

“The safety of our staff and guests will always be our top priority. Our decision to reopen will be based on the health status of our staff. We will reopen once we are confident it is safe for both our staff and guests to return to our establishment. We appreciate all of your support,” according to the post.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.