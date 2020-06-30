Advertisement

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner reminds health insurers sex discrimination is illegal under federal law

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance is taking steps to ensure those who are transgender receive equal treatment from health insurers.

According to the OCI, a bulletin has been issued to health insurers explaining that discrimination against those who are transgender or those with a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria is considered sex discrimination and is now prohibited under federal law as well as Wisconsin law.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this month in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia that the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sex discrimination, also includes protections for gender identity.

“Every person deserves fair and equal access to health care,” said Commissioner Mark Afable. “The law is clear. Discrimination based on sex, including for individuals who are transgender, is against the law. We are grateful to the U.S. Supreme Court for affirming these protections for the LGBTQIA community in last week’s ruling. Health insurers must fairly and equally offer health insurance coverage and benefits to all Wisconsinites.”

Any individual who believes they may have faced discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity or a gender dysphoria diagnosis should contact the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance to file a complaint here or by calling 800-236-8517.

