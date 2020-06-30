WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-03-04-07-10-11-12-14-16-18-21

(one, three, four, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

01-02-03-04-06-10-11-12-14-18-19

(one, two, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen)

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

2-2-3-2

(two, two, three, two)

01-18-21-22-31-39, Doubler: Y

(one, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Doubler: Y)

01-06-23-28-31

(one, six, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

3-8-5-9

(three, eight, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Estimated jackpot: $51 million