Advertisement

Wisconsin fishing licenses surge during pandemic

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a good year for fishing stores with more people going outside to enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing.

The Wisconsin DNR said fishing licenses sold to residents have increased by nearly 100,000 this year compared to last year.

“Fishing licenses have increased almost 100,000 this year so we are up from about 337,000 to just over 435,000,” Wisconsin DNR Recreation Warden Mark Little said. “There are not only more people fishing and getting outside, but a lot more people walking, [they’re] on their ATV’s, UTV’s, so it actually has been really good to see people outside.”

Bait shop stores like Jr’s Bait and Tackle shop in Mosinee have been seeing a surge in sales with more people going fishing due to the pandemic.

“We don’t know what’s going on, but it’s a good thing for a small business like us,” Owner of Jr’s tackle and Bait Bruce Hintz said. “Customers are coming from all over, I’m getting people from Marshfield, Marathon, Spencer, Wausau. We’re shocked, We’re actually shocked, this quarter has been the best quarter since I opened up in four years, it’s just unbelievable.”

Even for some anglers, they’re shocked by the immense increase in fishing license sales.

“I’m amazed, I can’t imagine it, I just got mine like a couple of weeks ago,” Angler Samuel Jacoboski said. “It’s nice to get out, it’s quiet, it’s a nice beautiful day, it rained this morning, now it’s nice and calm.”

With social distancing measures in place, people are finding that fishing is one way to stay safe from the Coronavirus while still having fun. The DNR is seeing a five year high in fishing license sales and for Hintz, he hopes people will still find their fishing poles and come to his shop after the pandemic.

“Last year’s sales were steady, this year’s sales is like a fluke,” Hintz said. “That’s what we keep on saying, it’s a fluke because is it going to keep on going, or are these people going to quit fishing after this coronavirus is all over with?”

With Independence Day quickly approaching, the DNR says it is important to continue to practice social distancing while having fun and to remember boater safety especially with more people on the lakes.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: moments ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

State

Jury to decide if Neenah teen who killed grandparents mentally ill

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill.

News

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Updated: 11 hours ago
A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans’ voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision.

News

Impact of COVID-19 on students' education

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

MMSD board approves plan to remove SROs from schools

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Mandating masks in Wisconsin?

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Should masks be mandatory? Debate in WI continues

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Mandating masks: Many states are doing it as coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide.So could it happen here? Local officials say its been a recent topic of conversation.

News

The impact of COVID-19 on students’ academic achievement

Updated: 11 hours ago
As we await concrete plans from area school districts regarding returning to school in the fall, questions remain about the potential academic impact of the spring school closure.You’ve heard of summer slide: What if you add a ‘COVID slide’ to the mix?

News

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner reminds health insurers sex discrimination is illegal under federal law

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the OCI, a bulletin has been issued to health insurers explaining that discrimination against those who are transgender or those with a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria is considered sex discrimination and is now prohibited under federal law as well as Wisconsin law.

News

Missing 83-year-old Madison woman found safe

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police need your help finding a missing 83-year-old woman last seen leaving her home on Stevens Street Monday.

News

MPD: Man and woman battered, robbed by suspect described as”beaten to a pulp”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A man and a woman were battered and robbed outside the woman’s downtown Madison apartment Saturday morning, authorities say.