18-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Madison

Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect
The scene of the shooting Tuesday night.
The scene of the shooting Tuesday night.(Michelle Baik/WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old Dane Co. man has died following a Tuesday night shooting outside a Madison hotel.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the victim, whose name was not released, passed away after being taken to the hospital. Its Violent Crime Unit’s investigation indicates the man was specifically targeted and detectives are trying to identify the suspect.

Police officers discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, in the 4800 block of Hayes Road. They conducted life-saving measures before he was rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at P3Tips.com.

