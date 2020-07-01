Alliant Energy Center continues to host the Dane County Farmers’ Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market started their Local Food Pick Ups at the Alliant Energy Center in April and will continue to run two pickups on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings starting Wednesday.

“We are happy to provide the Alliant Energy Center as a place for organizations like the Dane County Farmers Market to continue their operations through the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

According to a report from the Dane County Farmers Market, there have been over 6,200 customers, with about 23,000 individual vendor orders. More than $360,364 in sales went directly to the family farmers and the small food businesses.

For more information about the Dane County Farmers’ Market click here.

