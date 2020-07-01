Body of missing boater found in Lake Kegonsa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities say a body has been recovered from Lake Kegonsa after a man jumped from a pontoon boat and did not resurface last Sunday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says that multiple agencies worked to find the man until around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when DCSO Marine and Trail Enforcement staff found the body of the missing boater.

The boater was originally reported missing at the Amundson Landing and Park at 3302 Quam Drive. The Fish Camp Boat Launch was temporarily closed due to the search.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.