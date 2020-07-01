Advertisement

Cedar Rapids to turn on fire hydrants for play 3 days a week

FILE - Four-year-old Solaris Arias, of Providence, R.I., right, jumps through water spraying from an open fire hydrant in Providence, Wednesday, June 20, 2012.
FILE - Four-year-old Solaris Arias, of Providence, R.I., right, jumps through water spraying from an open fire hydrant in Providence, Wednesday, June 20, 2012.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials said on Tuesday that it will be offering additional opportunities for people to play in the water this summer in select locations.

The city, in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, will turn on fire hydrants for one to two hours at its stops for the Rollin’ Recmobile. These events will be if the temperature is above 80 degrees and no adverse weather in the area.

The hydrants will be opened at the following locations:

  • Cherry Hill Park - West side of the swimming pool, starting Tuesday, June 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Will continue on Tuesdays through August 11 between 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Delaney Park - Near the water tower, starting Wednesday, July 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Will continue on Wednesdays through August 12 between 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Bever Park - At the pool drive, starting Friday, July 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Will continue on Fridays through August 14 at the same time.

Firefighters will be present to enforce social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee lawmaker to propose legislation mandating masks in public

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Milwaukee alderwoman says she plans to introduce legislation that would require residents to wear masks while in public places.

News

Find Fourth of July events still happening near you or virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Unfortunately, 4th of July plans may look a little different this year. Luckily, there are still some local and virtual options that are fun and safe for the whole family to enjoy.

News

Possible next steps for Madison schools after ending School Resource Officer contracts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Next steps for MMSD after ending contracts with School Resource Officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District unanimously voted to end its contract with the Madison Police Department, now others supporting the move are looking ahead to what comes next.

Coronavirus

Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East temp. closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East says it is temporarily closing its restaurant and brewery after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Madison Police Dept. spent $1.3M in overtime, premium pay during first weeks of protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The City of Madison appears to have burned through over three months’ worth of its overtime and premium pay budgets during the first two weeks of the recent protests.

VOD Recordings

Report: Wisconsin’s teacher workforce lacks diversity

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

Chronic pain sufferers significantly impacted by COVID-19, UW Health says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to UW Health, incidence pf pain has increased significantly due to changes related to COVID-19 and stress caused by the pandemic. UW Health reports calls to the UW Health Pain Management Clinic increased 50 to 70 percent in the early days of the pandemic.

News

Second City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
City of Beloit Employee Tests Positive to COVID-19

News

Evers’ office: No record of secret recording authorization

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office says there is no written record of anyone authorizing one of his aides to secretly record a phone call with top Republican lawmakers.

News

Report: Wisconsin’s teacher workforce lacks diversity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says a gap between the percentage of teachers of color and the percentage of students of color in Wisconsin grew over the last 10 years as student diversity increased.