Find Fourth of July events still happening near you or virtually

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, Fourth of July plans may look a little different this year. Luckily, there are still some local and virtual options that are fun and safe for the whole family to enjoy.

Virtual

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks: Watch it on WMTV NBC15 Saturday, July 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fourth of July Events

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Grand Geneva : Attendance at this year’s Independence Day fireworks at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa will be limited to resort guests only. In an effort to limit capacity for safety purposes, viewing the fireworks on the resort campus will not be open to the community this year.

Watertown : Fireworks will be held at an undisclosed location at night. More information will be released daily. The general location of the fireworks will be provided on July 3, however there will be two fireworks shot off ahead of time. Watch the sky on the 3rd at 9:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. so you can get just the right spot, safely distanced, for you and your household to take in the show.

Green Lake : The fireworks display will take place at dusk with small live entertainment leading up to it by. All other activities, including the parade and duck races, have been cancelled.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Watertown : Fourth of July celebration activities in the morning

Wisconsin Dells: Wisconsin Dells Municipal Pool on Veterans Drive behind the post office; Fireworks start at dusk Wilderness Resort : Fireworks start at dusk; launched near Glacier Canyon Conference Center Kalahari Resort : Fireworks start at dusk Mt. Olympus : Fireworks start at dusk; free admission at the gate

Mauston : The Festival Foods Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park

Milton : While the regular parade and fireworks have been cancelled, a Community Parade featuring decorated homes and businesses is happening. Regular parade entrants who still want to participate in some type of parade are invited to drive an established parade loop around the City between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Cancelled Fourth of July Events

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Edgerton : The Edgerton Lions Club has cancelled its festivities and fireworks

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Waupun : The Ninth Annual Celebrate Waupun has been cancelled

Montello : The Montello Fourth of July Celebration has been cancelled

Baraboo : All events held prior to the Fireworks in the past, have canceled, however, the Festival Foods Fireworks will still be held on July 4 at 9:45 PM.

Columbus : The Fourth of July Celebration and activities have been cancelled

Lone Rock : The Lone Rock Fourth of July Celebration, including the parade, has been cancelled

Monona : The 2020 Monona Community festival has been cancelled

Pardeeville : All Fourth of July events have been cancelled, including the parade, organized park activities and fireworks

Shorewood Hills : The dance, parade, fire truck rides, kids’ games, water fights, picnic and fireworks have been cancelled

Oxford : The Oxford Independence Day Celebration has been cancelled, including the Slow Pitch Men’s Softball Tournament, carnival rides and midway, volleyball tournament junior Olympics, Oxford Lioness Bingo, bag toss tournament, kids bike parade and fireworks

Sauk Prairie : The Fire on the River event has been cancelled

Sun Prairie : The Budweiser Fireworks have been cancelled

Rescheduled 4th of July events

Janesville : Fireworks have been rescheduled for Sept. 6, 2020

