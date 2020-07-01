Advertisement

Firefighter, resident suffer minor injuries after Janesville home catches fire

(WCAX)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A resident and a firefighter were injured after a home went up in flames in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

The Janesville Fire Department says firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of North Terrace Street and found smoke coming from the home.

The residents had already evacuated, and the firefighters were able to extinguish the flames “after an aggressive attack,” according to a report from JFD.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents. Alliant Energy and Janesville Police Department assisted at the scene.

The department estimates the fire caused $40,000 in damage to the home.

