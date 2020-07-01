Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said health officials are not taking into account what role recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

COLUMBUS, Wis (AP) — A Wisconsin city that is named after Christopher Columbus will vote on whether to remove a statue of its namesake at a time when monuments honoring controversial white figures are being criticized following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. WISC-TV reported Tuesday that Columbus alders will decide the statue’s fate at Tuesday's council meeting. The decision follows a petition started by Abbi Adams, a senior at Columbus High School, to remove the statue. During the meeting, Adams said what Christopher Columbus symbolizes shouldn’t represent her city. But some want to keep the statue to preserve its history.

MONONA, Wis. (AP) — A man found dead in a lagoon in a Madison suburb after a police chase was wanted in a shooting that injured two people in April. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man whose body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon as 21-year-old Rodney Freeman Jr. of Madison. The Wisconsin State Journal reports preliminary autopsy results confirmed Freeman's death was consistent with drowning. Officers began chasing the vehicle Saturday after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating Freeman's death as an officer-involved death.