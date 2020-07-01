Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VOTER PURGE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin court may not rule on voter purge before November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Health officials close indoor service at Madison bars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said health officials are not taking into account what role recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

LAGOON BODY-CHASE

Body found in Madison area lagoon 2 days after police chase

MONONA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a lagoon in a Madison suburb as an officer-involved death. The department says the death happened after a police chase Saturday. The body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon. Authorities say officers began chasing the vehicle after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into some trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday.

WISCONSIN GOVERNOR-RECORDING

Evers' office: No record of secret recording authorization

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office says there is no written record of anyone authorizing one of his aides to secretly record a phone call with top Republican lawmakers. Evers has refused to say who made the May 14 recording of a conference call that involved him, his aides and GOP legislative leaders. The Democratic governor has promised that secret recordings won’t happen again. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Evers' office responded to an open records request with a brief letter saying there was no record of anyone authorizing the recording. The letter also said Evers’ office had no other recordings of conversations with lawmakers.

AP-US-WISCONSIN-VOTER-ID

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

AP-US-LIGHTER-FLUID-ATTACK

Reward doubled to $10K in Wisconsin lighter fluid attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving. The additional $5,000 reward was announced Tuesday by the Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the international nonprofit StandWithUs, in partnership with the Mizel Family Foundation. That matches an earlier $5,000 reward by Madison Area Crime Stoppers for information about the attack on 18-year-old Althea Bernstein. Bernstein says she was attacked while driving in downtown Madison early on June 24 by four white men who sprayed her with lighter fluid. One allegedly tossed a flaming lighter at her, setting her neck and face on fire.

AP-US-ODD-BEAR-RESCUED

Wisconsin family saves bear swimming with head stuck in bin

BLOOMER, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family helped save a young bear that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a plastic food container. Tricia and Brian Hurt and their son, Brady, were boating Saturday on Marsh Miller Lake in western Wisconsin when they came across what they first thought was a swimming dog. They soon realized, though, that it was a young bear with a clear plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head. Their first attempt to pull the tub off the bear’s head failed, but another try was successful. They captured the rescue on video. Brian Hurt speculates that the bear would have drowned if they hadn't happened upon it.

GRANDPARENTS KILLED

Jury to decide if teen who killed grandparents mentally ill

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his grandparents, but his lawyers will argue at a trial that he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible because he was mentally ill. Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus in April 2019, at their Grand Chute home. He entered guilty pleas Monday. The case will continue despite his guilty pleas. In a second phase of the proceedings, Kraus' attorneys hope to prove he was suffering from a mental illness and didn’t realize what he did was wrong. Trial is scheduled for November.