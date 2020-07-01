Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VOTER PURGE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin court may not rule on voter purge before November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Health officials close indoor service at Madison bars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said health officials are not taking into account what role recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

COLUMBUS STATUE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin city council to vote on removing Columbus statue

COLUMBUS, Wis (AP) — A Wisconsin city that is named after Christopher Columbus will vote on whether to remove a statue of its namesake at a time when monuments honoring controversial white figures are being criticized following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. WISC-TV reported Tuesday that Columbus alders will decide the statue’s fate at Tuesday's council meeting. The decision follows a petition started by Abbi Adams, a senior at Columbus High School, to remove the statue. During the meeting, Adams said what Christopher Columbus symbolizes shouldn’t represent her city. But some want to keep the statue to preserve its history.

LAGOON BODY-CHASE

Man found dead in Madison area lagoon was wanted in shooting

MONONA, Wis. (AP) — A man found dead in a lagoon in a Madison suburb after a police chase was wanted in a shooting that injured two people in April. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man whose body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon as 21-year-old Rodney Freeman Jr. of Madison. The Wisconsin State Journal reports preliminary autopsy results confirmed Freeman's death was consistent with drowning. Officers began chasing the vehicle Saturday after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating Freeman's death as an officer-involved death.

GINSENG SCAM-SENTENCE

Minnesota woman sentenced to 4 years in ginseng scam

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in an elaborate ginseng farm fraud scheme. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 51-year-old Mai Vang of Brooklyn Center pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft-by-swindle charges. Vang also must pay restitution of more than $480,000 to the nine victims she defrauded. Vang had eluded arrest for two years after charges were filed against her in 2017. She was found in Georgia in March and extradited to Minnesota. Prosecutors say Vang convinced members of Minnesota's Hmong community to invest in a ginseng farm she claimed to own near Wausau, Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN GOVERNOR-RECORDING

Evers' office: No record of secret recording authorization

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office says there is no written record of anyone authorizing one of his aides to secretly record a phone call with top Republican lawmakers. Evers has refused to say who made the May 14 recording of a conference call that involved him, his aides and GOP legislative leaders. The Democratic governor has promised that secret recordings won’t happen again. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Evers' office responded to an open records request with a brief letter saying there was no record of anyone authorizing the recording. The letter also said Evers’ office had no other recordings of conversations with lawmakers.

AP-US-WISCONSIN-VOTER-ID

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld most of Wisconsin Republicans' voting restrictions in a long-awaited decision. A federal judge in Madison in 2016 found most of the restrictions were unconstitutional and discriminate against the poor and racial minorities. That same year another federal judge in Milwaukee found voters who lack photo IDs could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. A 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld most of the restrictions, marking a win for conservatives just months ahead of the November presidential election.

AP-US-LIGHTER-FLUID-ATTACK

Reward doubled to $10K in Wisconsin lighter fluid attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving. The additional $5,000 reward was announced Tuesday by the Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the international nonprofit StandWithUs, in partnership with the Mizel Family Foundation. That matches an earlier $5,000 reward by Madison Area Crime Stoppers for information about the attack on 18-year-old Althea Bernstein. Bernstein says she was attacked while driving in downtown Madison early on June 24 by four white men who sprayed her with lighter fluid. One allegedly tossed a flaming lighter at her, setting her neck and face on fire.