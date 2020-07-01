LGBTQ+ history mandated in Illinois public schools, State raises minimum wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - New Illinois state laws dictating minimum wage, certain driving offenses and LGBTQ history education in public schools will take effect Wednesday.

Low-wage workers statewide will see a pay increase for the second time this year. The minimum wage will increase to $10 from $9.25. In Chicago, the minimum wage will go up by $1, to $14 per hour.

LGBTQ history must be taught in Illinois public schools starting in the 2020-2021 school year. The bill also requires schools to purchase textbooks that are “non-discriminatory” and “include the roles and contributions of all people protected under the Illinois Human Rights Act.”

The legislation also requires the state’s public schools to teach at least one semester of civics any time between sixth and eighth grades. The lessons must focus on government institutions, discussion of current and societal issues and simulations of the democratic process.

A new law allows the secretary of state to suspend or revoke driving privileges when a person is using an electronic communication device while driving and “great bodily harm, permanent disability or disfigurement” results.

