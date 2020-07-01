Madison hate crime victim thanks supporters in new family statement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The woman at the center of a hate crime investigation in Madison is thanking people for their support.

The statement Wednesday morning from Althea Bernstein’s family comes after an attack on the 18-year-old last week. Investigators say she was stopped at a red light downtown, when she reportedly heard someone yell a racial epithet and turned to see four white men next to her. According to Bernstein, one of them used a spray bottle to shoot liquid at her and then someone threw a flaming lighter at her, setting the fluid on fire.

Statement from Althea Bernstein’s family:

“We appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of support that Althea is receiving from friends, family, neighbors, and others from near and far. As you can imagine, this has been a traumatic experience physically, mentally, and emotionally for Althea. Our family is still asking for privacy at this time so that Althea may focus on healing. We ask for your continued prayers and positive thoughts not only for Althea’s healing, but for the healing of the collective wounds of our society whose history of ongoing racial inequity has come to the forefront in recent years. Althea wants you to know that she sends her love and appreciation to each of you. With the support of Michael Johnson, our family has assembled a team of professionals that will provide medical, spiritual, and community support to Althea. Thank you all for your concern for our beloved daughter.”

Bernstein suffered second and third-degree burns to her face and will require follow-up treatments for additional medical care. Investigators are continuing to look into the crime, and have doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the attack to $10,000.

