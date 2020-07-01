Madison leaders hope to change city’s 911 responses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Madison city leaders hope to change 911 responses, and one alder says there may be mental health professionals, not police, who show up.

Alder Arvina Martin of District 11 said she wants to know to help her community feel more comfortable calling 911.

“We want to make sure that individuals are getting the resources that they need and can divert from criminal justice system,” Martin said.

Four city-county officials are taking the lead in exploring new policing options in Madison, acknowledging officer response isn't the right fit for every case.

“We have been looking at models around country and interested in models used by Eugene, Oregon and Denver, Colorado,” Martin said.

During a crisis in which safety is not at risk, the solution may be a civilian response, like the staff at Journey Mental Health Center.

“There’s no reason for law enforcement to be responding all of the time to these mental health calls if that’s not their area of expertise,” said Hannah Flanagan, clinical director of emergency services at Journey.

In fact, Journey already works with police in some of their intervention. But Flanagan says that officers in uniform, alone, can cause panic.

“If things were already going, on in my mind, to all of a sudden have law enforcement there. It’d be pretty terrifying,” Flanagan said. “The last thing that we want to do is have people that belong in hospital or mental health system be in jail.”

If there is a shift in 911 responses, Journey says the organization is ready to take on an expanded role.

While the team of Madison alders and county supervisors continue their research into this model, Alder Martin says to look out for a detailed plan, most likely in the form of a resolution.

NBC15 News also reached out to Dane County’s 911 communications center for comments, but have not heard back.

