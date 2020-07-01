Advertisement

Madison man, activist made first appearance in federal court for extortion

Devonere Johnson
Devonere Johnson(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison man and activist charged with extorting two state street businesses made his first federal court appearance Wednesday.

Devonere Johnson appeared in federal court via Zoom video conference. The judge said they are awaiting a grand jury indictment before the case can move forward.

Officers arrested Johnson last month after police say he entered Cooper’s Tavern with a bullhorn and spoke loudly to customers while also holding a baseball bat.

At one point during the arrest, police say Johnson escaped, forcing officers to tackle him.

Johnson’s arrest sparked downtown protests saying officers used excessive force.

If proven guilty, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count. The penalty is set by U.S. Code.

Johnson remains in jail.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Possible impacts of new restrictions on unemployment

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News speaks with the Department of Workforce Development about the unemployment rate and possible impacts of new restrictions on jobs in Dane County.

News

Possible impacts on unemployment as Dane County heads into new restrictions

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Tommy Thompson takes office as UW System’s interim President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claire Olson
Tommy Thompson takes office on Wednesday and is already creating platforms to get opinions from the community

News

Wisconsin DNR reminds residents of firework laws for the holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claire Olson
WI DNR reminds residents of firework laws for upcoming Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

News

Bar, restaurant owners in ‘preservation’ mode with new restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Local businesses adapt once again to new public health and safety measures enforced by Dane County.

News

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Sherman Ave. results in injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Fire Department is at the scene and traffic is not being diverted at this time, according to dispatch.

Crime

Madison police investigating near north side homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
https://www.cityofmadison.com/police/newsroom/incidentreports/incident.cfm?id=26658

News

Alliant Energy Center continues to host the Dane County Farmers’ Market

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Dane County Farmers' Market continues

Regional

LGBTQ+ history mandated in Illinois public schools, State raises minimum wage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Illinois state laws dictating minimum wage, certain driving offenses and LGBTQ history education in public schools will take effect Wednesday.

Crime

The Person of Interest in firebombing of City-County building is in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The man identified by the Madison Police Department as the person of interest in the firebombing of the City-County Building during last week’s protests is in police custody.