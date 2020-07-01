Madison police investigating near north side homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide on the city’s north side.

According to the department’s incident report, witnesses told investigators two vehicles were heading down East Bluff around 2:40 p.m. At least one person was firing into another vehicle as they drove.

Officers found one of the vehicles soon afterwards in the 400 block of Sherman Ave. One of the passengers suffered an apparent gunshot wound and died at the scene, MPD stated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by leaving at tip at P3Tips.com.

