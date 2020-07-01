Milwaukee lawmaker to propose legislation mandating masks in public

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee alderwoman says she plans to introduce legislation that would require residents to wear masks while in public places.

Called MKE Cares, the legislation will be introduced before the Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee during a virtual meeting on July 2, WITI reports. The bill is expected to head to a floor vote on July 7.

“When you wear a face mask during this pandemic, you are demonstrating care for our community,” Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic of the 14th District in a news release Tuesday.

“The fastest way to reopen our economy safely and return to a new normal is by covering your mouth and nose in public,” Dimitrijevic said.

Details on how the proposed law would be enforced have not been released.

