Advertisement

MPD: Shots fired amid gathering at Elver Park

Elver Park
Elver Park(City of Madison)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded to a reported shooting in Elver Park Tuesday evening, where people had apparently gathered for a protest.

Police said several shell casings were found in a parking lot near the playground around 5:44 p.m., and that two vehicles are suspected to be involved. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Earlier on Tuesday, people on social media said they were organizing a protest at the park, but it has not been confirmed if the people MPD mentioned are those protesters.

Police said that “many people” were present in the park pavilion when the incident occurred, and some were uncooperative with police and unwilling to provide statements, according to MPD.

MPD called the shots fired an ‘isolated incident’ and that investigators are working to learn more.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 366-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com

Elver Park in Madison
Elver Park in Madison(Google Maps)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body of missing boater found in Lake Kegonsa

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Authorities say a body has been recovered from Lake Kegonsa after a man jumped from a pontoon boat and did not resurface last Saturday.

News

Potential shooting on Madison’s East Side

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dane County Dispatched confirmed a call came in at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday evening for a shooting on Hayes Rd.

News

Body of girl swept away by Rock River found

Updated: 1 hour ago
9-year-old Madison Billups was swept away by the current Thursday night.

News

Opposition over proposed development in Adams Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Neighbors angry over proposed development in Adams Co., planned as a camp for at-risk youth.

Latest News

News

Opposition over proposed Adams Co. development

Updated: 1 hours ago
Neighbors in the Town of New Haven are speaking up against a proposed "base camp" for at-risk youth.

News

Milwaukee lawmaker to propose legislation mandating masks in public

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Milwaukee alderwoman says she plans to introduce legislation that would require residents to wear masks while in public places.

News

Find Fourth of July events still happening near you or virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Unfortunately, 4th of July plans may look a little different this year. Luckily, there are still some local and virtual options that are fun and safe for the whole family to enjoy.

News

Possible next steps for Madison schools after ending School Resource Officer contracts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Next steps for MMSD after ending contracts with School Resource Officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District unanimously voted to end its contract with the Madison Police Department, now others supporting the move are looking ahead to what comes next.

Coronavirus

Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East temp. closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East says it is temporarily closing its restaurant and brewery after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.