MPD: Shots fired amid gathering at Elver Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded to a reported shooting in Elver Park Tuesday evening, where people had apparently gathered for a protest.

Police said several shell casings were found in a parking lot near the playground around 5:44 p.m., and that two vehicles are suspected to be involved. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Earlier on Tuesday, people on social media said they were organizing a protest at the park, but it has not been confirmed if the people MPD mentioned are those protesters.

Police said that “many people” were present in the park pavilion when the incident occurred, and some were uncooperative with police and unwilling to provide statements, according to MPD.

MPD called the shots fired an ‘isolated incident’ and that investigators are working to learn more.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 366-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com

Elver Park in Madison (Google Maps)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.