MPD: Two arrested in “extremely violent attack” in Madison

The victim was knocked unconscious during the attack.
Steffaunne I.T. McKee (left) and Daniel E. Sawyer were arrested Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in connection with a battery the previous day.
Steffaunne I.T. McKee (left) and Daniel E. Sawyer were arrested Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in connection with a battery the previous day.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been arrested following an attack early Monday morning that investigators described as “extremely violent.”

According to an update from the Madison Police Department, Steffaunne I.T. McKee and Daniel E. Sawyer were taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the battery and robbery and booked into the Dane County jail.

The incident left the 27-year-old victim, whose name was not released, with a concussion and a broken jaw, the police department reported.

He told investigators he was walking in the 1000 block of Williamson Street around 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle nearly hit him. The man said he yelled at the driver and the vehicle stopped. Two people got out and struck him several times, knocking the victim out, he continued.

The victim, who has a concealed carry permit, reported that a handgun was stolen from him.

McKee, 25, was booked on counts of substantial battery, and party to the crimes of second degree recklessly endangering safety, robbery with use of force, and theft of firearm, while Sawyer, 53, was booked for second degree recklessly endangering safety, robbery with use of force, substantial battery, theft of firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, MPD said.

