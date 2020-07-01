Advertisement

Name released of Madison man whose body was found in lagoon two days he fled from police

The 32-year-old had fled from police two days earlier, DOJ reports.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiners Officer has released the name of the man whose body was found in a lagoon Monday, sparking an officer-involved death investigation.

The examiner’s officer identified him as Rodney J. Freeman and its preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old Madison man died as result of drowning. Their investigation into his cause of death is still ongoing.

Freeman’s body was discovered around 5:45 p.m. in a retention pond in the 500 block of River Place, in the City of Monona, by an individual who had been walking in the area.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Freeman had fled from officers two days earlier after his vehicle, which was linked to several violent crimes, raced by officers early Saturday morning.

Investigators say he crashed into trees soon afterwards and fled on foot. Search teams, including K-9 units, were unable to locate him that morning. Law enforcement is still trying to determine how Freeman’s body ended up in the lagoon.

Because it is considered an officer-involved death, the Department of Justice is leading the investigation into the case. The officers have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and humid conditions expected to continue

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
High temperatures over the next several days will be near 90 degrees with heat index temperatures well into the 90s.

Crime

18-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Madison

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An 18-year-old Dane Co. man has died following a Tuesday night shooting outside a Madison hotel.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. imposes new restrictions on bars and restaurants; public gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In the face of triple-digit growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County each day, county leaders and health officials are returning to greater restrictions on restaurants and bars as well as public gatherings.

News

Madison hate crime victim thanks supporters in new family statement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Althea Bernstein's family released a statement Wednesday morning.

Latest News

News

Sun Prairie SRO hopes to make a difference with bus burger joint

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

MPD: Person shot on city’s east side

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Madison leaders hope to change city’s 911 responses

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Firefighter, resident suffer minor injuries after Janesville home catches fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A resident and a firefighter were injured after a home went up in flames in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

News

Sun Prairie SRO hopes to make a difference with bus burger joint

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A Sun Prairie school resource officer is cooking up an idea to give back to the community and the recipe comes from his childhood.

News

Madison leaders hope to change city’s 911 responses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Some Madison city leaders hope to change 911 responses, and one alder says there may be mental health professionals, not police, who show up.