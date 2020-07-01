Name released of Madison man whose body was found in lagoon two days he fled from police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiners Officer has released the name of the man whose body was found in a lagoon Monday, sparking an officer-involved death investigation.

The examiner’s officer identified him as Rodney J. Freeman and its preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old Madison man died as result of drowning. Their investigation into his cause of death is still ongoing.

Freeman’s body was discovered around 5:45 p.m. in a retention pond in the 500 block of River Place, in the City of Monona, by an individual who had been walking in the area.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Freeman had fled from officers two days earlier after his vehicle, which was linked to several violent crimes, raced by officers early Saturday morning.

Investigators say he crashed into trees soon afterwards and fled on foot. Search teams, including K-9 units, were unable to locate him that morning. Law enforcement is still trying to determine how Freeman’s body ended up in the lagoon.

Because it is considered an officer-involved death, the Department of Justice is leading the investigation into the case. The officers have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.