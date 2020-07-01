Advertisement

No shortage of heat and humidity through the Fourth of July weekend

Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through the holiday weekend
Thursday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Max heat indices will be near or just above 90 degrees.
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully, you like your summer weather hot and humid! There will be no shortage of heat and humidity through the Fourth of July weekend!

Today has been another very warm, if not hot, day. Temperatures are topping out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The humidity is adding a few degrees to the actual air temperature, so it feels like it’s near or above 90 degrees in many spots this afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry this afternoon and evening. However, scattered showers and storms have developed across eastern IA this afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible before sunset, mainly for places just east of the Mississippi River. Temperatures will start to drop below 80 degrees by 8 or 9 p.m.

Tonight will be mild and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds will stick around overnight, but rain is not expected.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Max indices will be near or just above 90 degrees. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you still won’t want to over do it outside in the heat of the day. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, find shade and wear light weight, loose-fitting and light colored clothing if you have to work outside Thursday afternoon. Once again, with all the heat and humidity around, a isolated showers and storms will be possible in Thursday afternoon and evening. If a storm develops, watch out for brief heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning.

This is a rinse and repeat kind of forecast. Expect similar conditions Friday through the Fourth of July weekend. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will put heat index values in the low to mid 90s. There will also be a chance of isolated showers and storms, mainly during the heat of the day. No one should cancel their outdoor plans this weekend because of the heat. However, you’ll need make sure to practice heat safety and know the signs and symptoms of heat stress and stroke if you’re going to spend a lot of time outside in the heat of the day.

